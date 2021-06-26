Poland interested in cooperation with Uzbekistan in field of geology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Poland expressed interest in establishing cooperation with Uzbek specialists in the field of geology, Trend reports citing dunyo.uz.

Representatives of the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Geology and Mineral Resources (State Committee for Geology), the Ministry of Climate and Environment of Poland and the Polish Geological Institute held an online meeting to discuss the issue of establishing cooperation.

The main directions of possible interaction are determined by conducting joint geological studies, developing investment proposals for European investors and improving the qualifications of Uzbek geologists.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side presented the activities of research institutes under the State Committee for Ecology - the Abdullayev Institute of Geology and Geophysics, the Institute of Mineral Resources, the Institute of Geology and Exploration of Oil and Gas Fields, the Institute of Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology, hard-to-recover associated (shale) gas fields in Uzbekistan , basin modeling of the processes of oil and gas formation and oil and gas accumulation in the oil and gas regions of the republic, the potential of geological tourism, information on climate change in the country and other information.

The Polish side expressed interest in establishing cooperation with Uzbek specialists in the mentioned areas and presented a detailed presentation of the activities of the Polish Geological Institute and the balance of mineral deposits in Poland.

The parties discussed a project proposal for integrated ecological and geological studies of the drained part of the Aral Sea bottom in order to develop environmental measures and proposals for their development, as well as a project proposal for the use of groundwater (mineral and thermal) for the development of health tourism in the Aral Sea region.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached that as quarantine restrictions in connection with the pandemic soften, Uzbek geologists will be invited to Poland to exchange experience and study the best practices accumulated in this area.