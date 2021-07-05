Uzbekistan suspends mass events due to COVID-19 spread

Uzbekistan has introduced restrictions on all public events. A special republican commission on combating coronavirus has made a decision, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

In accordance with the decision of the commission, it is prohibited to hold mass events, sports competitions, concerts, festivals, theater and film programs, regardless of where the event is held - in an open area or indoor.

At the same time, according to the decision of the commission, sports competitions can be held without the participation of spectators.