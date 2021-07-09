Uzbekistan, Russia consider situation in Afghanistan

On 9 July 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

During the conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed. An exchange of views took place on regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Special attention is paid to the participation of the Russian side in the International High-Level Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and opportunities” (Tashkent, on 15-16 July 2021).