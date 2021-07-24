Uzbekistan, NATO to work on MoU related to prevention of emergencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Uzbekistan and NATO discussed the development and signing of a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Emergencies Ministry and NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center, Trend reports citing Dunyo news agency.

The mentioned issue was discussed during online negotiations with the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan and the deputy head of the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC) and NATO disasters, Wim Vanham.

The main task of the negotiations was to discuss the prospects for cooperation and study the European experience in the prevention of emergency situations. In turn, the Uzbek side at the event was represented by Uzbek diplomats and the head of the international cooperation department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Jakhongir Isaev.

EADRCC representatives expressed readiness to continue cooperation with the Uzbek side. In their opinion, one of the first events could be the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan in the Command Post Exercise organized by EADRCC on September 20-23 in the city of Ohrid (North Macedonia).

In addition, along with the exercises, from September 20 to 21, a symposium will be organized for VIP participants on the topic "Civil-Military Support for Civil Emergencies" and "Lessons in Disaster Response in COVID-19 Conditions."

It is noted that the NATO Deputy Secretary General and the Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

