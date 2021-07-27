Uzbekistan to receive Moderna vaccine from US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

The US to supply Uzbekistan with three million doses of the Moderna vaccine through the World Health Organization's COVAX program, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

According to the information, on July 29, a special flight from the US state of Alabama to Uzbekistan will deliver a batch of Moderna vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Moderna vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in people 18 years of age or older. The vaccination course consists of two doses administered at intervals of one month.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (subway, railway, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It was noted that vaccination in Uzbekistan is carried out simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

