Uzbekistan receives Moderna vaccine from US

Uzbekistan 30 July 2021 10:59 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan receives Moderna vaccine from US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The US has provided Uzbekistan with 3 million 60 doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine as a grant, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The ministry reports that the vaccine was provided free of charge within the framework of the COVAX program of the World Health Organization and was delivered to Tashkent by a special flight from the US state of Alabama.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Moderna vaccine is more than 94 percent effective. The drug is approved for use in persons aged 18 years and older. The vaccination course consists of two doses administered at intervals of 28 days.

---

