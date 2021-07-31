Uzbekistan, Japan consider promotion of political peace process in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Japan exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and on the promotion of the political peace process in the country, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The mentioned issue was during the meeting between the special representative of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Yoshinori Fujiyama.

It is reported that the Japanese side highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations, and also congratulated on the successful holding of the International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities”, which will contribute to strengthening inter-regional connectivity.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed the efforts of the two countries to expand cooperation in the Afghan direction, in particular, interaction in establishing long-term and sustainable peace in Afghanistan, as well as involving the country in regional integration processes.

