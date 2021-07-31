Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 238,980 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on July 30, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 168,506 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 48,959 people - the second dose, and 21,515 people received the third dose.

The total number of doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection used in Uzbekistan as of July, 30 amounts to 7,434,689.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens on July 30 was noted in Andijan region (27,160 people), followed by Tashkent region (24,952) and Fergana region (24,455).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in Fergana region (957,284 doses). It is followed by Namangan (955,597 doses) and Andijan (825,169 doses) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

It was noted that vaccination in Uzbekistan is carried out simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

Earlier it was also reported that the US has provided Uzbekistan with 3 million 60 doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine as a grant.

