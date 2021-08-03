Uzbekistan joins int’t agreement on olive oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law on the accession of Uzbekistan to the international agreement on olive oil and table olives, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

According to the information, the law was passed by the Legislative Chamber on July 6, 2021 and approved by the Senate on July 31, 2021.

The main purpose of the agreement is to harmonize national and international legislation in the field of olive growing, to facilitate the exchange of information, coordinate research work, and encourage technical cooperation and research in the field of olive growing and oil production.

It was noted that Uzbekistan has significant potential in this direction. Thus, olives are grown in the Jarkurgan and Oltinsoi districts of the Surkhandarya region and the Uchkuprik district of the Fergana region on an area of ​​about 20 hectares. At the same time, the country does not yet have scientifically based standards and recommendations on agricultural techniques for growing and processing olives.

“The accession of our country to an international agreement will open up a number of opportunities for the further development of the industry in our country,” President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He also added that opportunities will be created for growing new olive plantations, launching enterprises for their processing, including in close scientific, technical and investment cooperation with foreign countries.

