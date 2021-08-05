Uzbekistan, Iran eye increasing bilateral co-op between parliamentary committees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

Uzbekistan and Iran discussed issues related to raising to a new level of cooperation and exchange of experience between parliaments of Uzbekistan and Iran, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the meeting of Uzbek delegation to with the Chairman of the Majlis of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Chairman of the Iranian Parliament, stressing the urgency of the Afghan problem in the region, expressed confidence that the foreign policy and initiatives of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to achieve lasting peace in this country will bear fruit in the near future.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail many issues related to raising to a new level of cooperation and exchange of experience between the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan and the Majlis (Parliament) of Iran.

“For the consistent development of relations and achievement of high results in all priority areas for the parties, the Iranian side considers it necessary to expand bilateral cooperation between specialized parliamentary committees and is ready to cooperate with Uzbekistan in this area,” the chairman of the Iranian parliament said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the establishment of cooperation between the libraries of the parliaments of Uzbekistan and Iran, as well as the Institute for Legislation and Parliamentary Research under the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan and the Research Center of the Majlis of Iran.

In addition, it was emphasized that the parliaments of the two countries need to actively contribute to the further development and strengthening of interstate relations.

