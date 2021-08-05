Uzbekistan's ambassador appointed to Japan

On 4 August 2021, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mukhsinkhuja Abdurakhmonov presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori in Tokyo, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

After the ceremony, Takeo Mori congratulated the new Ambassador on the high appointment and wished him every success.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyev to Japan in December 2019 gave a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation in all directions. It was emphasized that the leaders of Uzbekistan and Japan, during a telephone conversation on 12 May 2021, reached an agreement to further strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries.

Takeo Mori emphasized that the ties between Uzbekistan and Japan are based on the common interests of the peoples of the two countries, which have an ancient history of relations. He expressed confidence that Uzbekistan and Japan will be able to widely celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022 through joint cultural events.

They also discussed topical issues of Uzbek-Japanese relations, as well as the development of cooperation in the framework of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan".