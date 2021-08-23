Uzbekistan receives another batch of Uzbek-Chinese vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has received another batch of the Uzbek-Chinese vaccine against coronavirus ZF-UZ-VAC2001 for three million doses, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, on August 21, the government of Uzbekistan approved the production of Sputnik V and ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 vaccines in the country. For this, the facilities of the Jurabek Laboratories enterprise are used. Initially, raw materials for ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 and Russian Sputnik V will be supplied from China and Russia, respectively.

The Ministry of Health reports that as of August 22, 12.7 million doses of drugs against COVID-19 were used to vaccinate the population.

Earlier it was reported that in early August, a batch of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 for one million doses was delivered to Uzbekistan.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used amounts to 12,675,808.

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in the Fergana region (1,472,870 doses). It is followed by Namangan (1 468 696 doses) and Andijan (1,361,002 doses) regions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva