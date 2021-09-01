EU may pay Uzbekistan to prevent influx of migrants from Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

European authorities are preparing a proposal to Afghanistan's neighbors, Trend reports citing European statement on the situation in Afghanistan.

The EU is now preparing 600 million euros in financial assistance in exchange for the fact that Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Iran will shelter migrants fleeing Afghanistan.

Europe is concerned that the rise of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan could trigger a crisis similar to the one seen in 2015 when hundreds of thousands of refugees flooded from Syria. Then the EU offered payments to Turkey so that it would keep illegal migrants at home and not let them into Europe.

Today, EU interior ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops from there.

Following the meeting, the ministers of Austria, Denmark, and the Czech Republic said that "the most important thing now is to send the right signal to the region: stay there and we will support the region to help people."

