UN creates main logistics center to provide assistance to Afghanistan in Uzbekistan

The UN World Food Program has established a main logistics center for assistance to Afghanistan in Termez, Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing UN News Center.

In connection with the increased needs for food aid in Afghanistan, the UN is increasing stocks of essential goods in warehouses in Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

This was announced by a UN official at a briefing in New York. Over the past few days, United Nations agencies have successfully delivered humanitarian supplies to the provinces of Afghanistan, and the day before, a convoy of the Office of Refugees (UNHCR) made it safely to Nangarhar. This is the second convoy with assistance in the past three weeks, which proceeded to Afghanistan through the Pakistani checkpoint Torkham.

As a result of the conference in Geneva, donors promised to allocate more than a billion dollars for the needs of Afghans, almost twice as much as requested by the UN.

The UN is now asking donors to provide the promised funds as soon as possible in order to purchase food, medical supplies and other essential goods for Afghans.

