OSCE/ODIHR group of observers for presidential elections arrives in Uzbekistan

The main group of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) of 11 people arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan of Tashkent on September 14, to observe the presidential elections in the country, Trend reports citing the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan.

It is expected that 28 observers will arrive next week, with another 250 arriving in Uzbekistan a few days before the elections.

“In about three weeks we will publish our first report. It will provide specific information on the work done, "- said the head of the mission Eoghan Murphy.

Moreover, on September 15, 2021, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Farhod Arziev met with Murphy.

During the conversation, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the ODIHR were discussed.

The successful interaction in the implementation of the Bureau's recommendations, including within the framework of improving the Electoral Code of Uzbekistan, was emphasized.

The parties expressed interest in further long-term partnership, primarily in the areas of human rights, freedom of speech, religion, and belief, gender equality, youth support, development of civil society institutions, strengthening the legal framework of ongoing democratic reforms based on international best practices.

Special attention was paid to the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign institutions of the country to assist in the implementation of the constitutional rights of citizens of Uzbekistan abroad, including the creation of the possibility of online registration for participation in elections, the introduction of the practice of early on-site voting and other practical measures.

