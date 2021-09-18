Ukraine intends to purchase textile products from Uzbekistan

A business delegation from the industrial city of Khmelnitsky (Ukraine) expressed interest in purchasing products from Uzbek textile manufacturers, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

In the Association "Uztekstilprom" with the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine in Tashkent, negotiations were held with a business delegation from the industrial city of Khmelnitsky, headed by a representative of the local Administration, as well as among the heads of textile companies in the city. The meeting was also attended by representatives of domestic textile companies interested in establishing close partnerships with potential partners from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side was provided with information about the economic reforms being carried out in the republic, as well as the achievements and potential of the textile industry of Uzbekistan. In particular, they noted the importance of maximizing the use of existing opportunities for the further development of trade, economic and investment ties between the business circles of the two countries.

In particular, foreign partners expressed interest in visiting manufacturing enterprises of the country, as well as in the implementation of mutual projects for the joint production of textile products, taking into account the logistics capabilities of Khmelnitsky to create a joint logistics hub for the subsequent export of products of domestic manufacturers to third countries.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Ukrainian delegation held appropriate negotiations in the B2B format with the heads of individual domestic textile manufacturers and discussed the supply of finished Uzbek textile products to the Ukrainian market.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to make all the necessary efforts to expand direct close contacts between representatives of the textile industry of the two countries, establish cooperation ties and further deepen trade, economic and investment cooperation in the textile industry.