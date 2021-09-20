Uzbekistan advances in Global Innovation Index

Uzbekistan took 86th place in the global rating of innovations in 2021, moving forward by 7 positions compared to last year, Trend reports referring to the rating of the Global Innovation Index, Trend reports citing the Ministry of innovative development.

This ranking was published by Cornell University in the USA, INSEAD Business School in France and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

This index is calculated based on the average of the two sub-indices. The first one takes into account the level of development of institutions, human capital and research, while the second includes the development of technology, as well as the results of creative activity.

The current study is titled “Driving Innovation in the COVID-19 Crisis”. The study presents a global innovation ranking of 132 economies based on 81 indicators.

“Despite the enormous human and economic toll caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, governments and companies in many parts of the world have increased investment in innovation,” the report said.

In the sub-index of available resources and conditions for the introduction of innovations in the country, Uzbekistan took 75th place, and in the sub-index of practical results of the introduction of innovations - Uzbekistan rose by 18 positions and took 100th place, respectively.

According to the rating indicators, Uzbekistan has the following strong indicators in the world: "The number of graduates in science and engineering" - 7th place, "Ease of doing business" - 8th place, "Labor productivity" - 8th place, "Gross capital formation" - 7th place , "Public spending on education" - 28th place.

In 2021, Uzbekistan ranked 10th among lower middle income countries. Among the countries of this group, Uzbekistan is a leader in the indicators of institutions, human capital and science, infrastructure and development of the domestic market.

The first three places in the ranking were taken by Switzerland, Sweden and the USA. Kenya (85) and Indonesia (87) were next to Uzbekistan. Russia has 45 line, Kazakhstan - 79, Kyrgyzstan - 98, and Tajikistan - 103.