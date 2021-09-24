Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept 24

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 560 new COVID-19 cases, 668 patients have recovered, and 5 patients have died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 171,080 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 165,282 of them have recovered, and 1212 people have died.

In particular, 238 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 127 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 34 people in Karakalpakstan, 8 people in Andijan region, 5 people in Bukhara region, 5 people in Jizzakh region, 7 people in Kashkadarya region, 5 people in Navoi region, 8 people in Namangan region, 57 people in Samarkand region, 23 people in the Syrdarya region, 16 people in the Surkhandarya region, 23 people in the Fergana region and 4 people in the Khorezm region.

