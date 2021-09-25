Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept 25

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 508 new COVID-19 cases, 731 patients have recovered, and 6 patients have died on September 24, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 171,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 166,013 of them have recovered, and 1,218 people have died.

In particular, 226 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 98 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 36 people in Karakalpakstan, 9 people in Andijan region, 7 people in Bukhara region, 9 people in Jizzakh region, 4 people in Kashkadarya region, 6 people in Navoi region, 7 people in Namangan region, 52 people in Samarkand region, 15 people in the Syrdarya region, 15 people in the Surkhandarya region, 21 people in the Fergana region and 3 people in the Khorezm region.

