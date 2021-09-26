Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept 26

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 502 new COVID-19 cases, 768 patients have recovered, and 4 patients have died on September 25, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 172,090 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 166,781 of them have recovered, and 1,222 people have died.

In particular, 205 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 108 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 25 people in Karakalpakstan, 13 people in Andijan region, 5 people in Bukhara region, 9 people in Jizzakh region, 5 people in Kashkadarya region, 4 people in Navoi region, 17 people in Namangan region, 46 people in Samarkand region, 17 people in the Syrdarya region, 19 people in the Surkhandarya region, 21 people in the Fergana region and 3 people in the Khorezm region.