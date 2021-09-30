Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Uzbekistan has detected 486 new COVID-19 cases, 516 patients have recovered, and 5 patients have died on September 29, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 173,895 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 168,875 of them have recovered, and 1,239 people have died.

In particular, 209 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 87 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 21 people in Karakalpakstan, 12 people in Andijan region, 8 people in Bukhara region, 9 people in Jizzakh region, 5 people in Kashkadarya region, 6 people in Navoi region, 14 people in Namangan region, 41 people in Samarkand region, 12 people in the Syrdarya region, 16 people in the Surkhandarya region, 33 people in the Fergana region, 13 people in the Khorezm region.

