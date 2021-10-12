Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Some 287,400 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Uzbekistan on Oct. 11, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 106,630 citizens, the second one by 84,420 citizens, and the third one by 96,350 citizens.

Among the regions, residents of the Tashkent region received the most vaccines - 52,621 doses. This is followed by Kashakdarya (38,097 doses) and Surkhandarya (37,662 doses) regions.

Totally, up until now, 22,721,129 million citizens have been vaccinated, 12,328,430 of whom received the first dose of the vaccines 7,176,562 people - the second dose, and 3,216,137 people - the third dose.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,441,097 doses), Andijan (2,390,858 doses), and Namangan (2,373,097 doses) regions.

