Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 13

Uzbekistan has detected 385 new COVID-19 cases on October 12, 550 patients have recovered, and 3 patients have died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 179,371 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 175,192 of them have recovered, and 1,276 people have died.

In particular, 154 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 88 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 4 people in Karakalpakstan, 12 people in Andijan region, 7 people in Bukhara region, 11 people in Jizzakh region, 4 people in Kashkadarya region, 4 people in Navoi region, 5 people in Namangan region, 39 people in Samarkand region, 7 people in the Syrdarya region, 5 people in the Surkhandarya region, 27 people in the Fergana region and 18 people in the Khorezm region.

