Early voting in presidential election starts in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Early voting in the presidential election in Uzbekistan began today, on October 14, Trend reports with reference to the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Uzbekistan.

The early voting process will end on October 20.

The official presidential election in Uzbekistan are scheduled for October 24.

According to the Electoral Code, a voter who is unable to be at his place of residence on election day has the right to early voting.

Meanwhile, the CEC has announced the rules that must be followed during early voting.

It is noted that when entering a polling station, a voter must maintain social distance.

Presidential candidates from five political parties of Uzbekistan are:

- UzLiDeP party - Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

- “Milliy Tiklanish” party - Alisher Kadirov;

- Ecological Party - Narzullo Oblomuradov;

- People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan - Maksuda Varisova;

- "Adolat" - Bakhrom Abdukhalimov.

