Uzbekistan to privatize public park in Tashkent

Uzbekistan 16 October 2021 14:55 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan to privatize public park in Tashkent
Novak does not rule out recurrence of energy crisis in Europe, urges its prevention
Novak does not rule out recurrence of energy crisis in Europe, urges its prevention
UK MP killing was terrorist incident, Met Police say
UK MP killing was terrorist incident, Met Police say
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on raising social payments Politics 15:28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 16 Society 15:16
Uzbekistan to privatize public park in Tashkent Uzbekistan 14:55
Muslims all together sympathetic with Azerbaijan - Palestinian ambassador Politics 14:52
Iran's exports to Kazakhstan up Business 14:50
SOCAR Georgia Gas opens tender on pickup trucks through operating lease Tenders 14:50
Turkish president and German chancellor holding talks in Istanbul Turkey 14:42
Novak does not rule out recurrence of energy crisis in Europe, urges its prevention Russia 14:40
Azerbaijani official talks victims of Armenian attacks on Tartar during Second Karabakh War Society 14:40
Centuries needed to revive nature of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - minister Azerbaijan 14:35
Azerbaijan raises electricity and gas prices Economy 14:32
Restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories show positive trend – Kyrgyz ambassador Politics 14:31
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:29
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive) Politics 14:27
Azerbaijan looks to sign document on demining liberated territories with France Politics 13:44
Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units carrying out combat firing exercises (VIDEO) Politics 13:43
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador Politics 13:42
Iran boosts exports to Russia Business 13:40
Russia registers over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours first since pandemic starts Russia 13:39
Kazakh energy minister names reasons for shutdown of Pavlodar refinery Kazakhstan 13:37
Iran sees increase in trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 13:36
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13:32
First plane with UN humanitarian aid for Afghanistan arrives in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:29
Iran records increase in load/unload operations in Amirabad port Transport 13:27
Georgia and US to discuss co-op in Black Sea Georgia 13:26
Fuzuli Airport Granted International Status and Assigned IATA Code Economy 12:38
Uzbekistan to fund startups in various sectors Business 12:26
U.S. lawmaker blames Boeing leaders for culture that led to crashes US 12:19
Turkmenistan to purchase agricultural machinery from foreign manufacturers Turkmenistan 12:14
Iran Energy Exchange shares data on sales of Iran’s Jam Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 11:59
Azerbaijan names gymnasts to perform at World Championships in Japan Society 11:59
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Politics 11:54
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Noshahr Port down Transport 11:52
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 16 Georgia 11:24
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan over 8M2021 Business 11:23
Exports of steel manufacturers in Iran increase Business 11:21
Georgia, EU, and Turkey enter into "diagonal cumulation" agreement Georgia 11:20
Azerbaijani sees increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:17
Iran raises ceiling on housing loans Business 11:12
Uzbekistan’s FEZ creates good basis for deepening co-op with Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 11:10
Turkmenistan’s private enterprise eyes building dry cargo vessel Turkmenistan 10:51
Trade turnover between Russia, US may hit record this year, says Deputy PM Overchuk Russia 10:44
Iran to launch several shipping lines to Russia, Kazakhstan Business 10:42
Iran looks to improve transportation of goods from Khuzestan Province Transport 10:40
Russia’s Korona Pay eyes expanding money transfers via Azerbaijan's mobile banking apps Economy 10:10
Gas prices in Europe to remain high over next 6 months Oil&Gas 09:45
Iranian currency rates for October 16 Finance 09:44
Turkmenistan's electric potential rises after commissioning new capacious power plants Turkmenistan 09:43
Iran to increase fuel production Business 09:34
UK MP killing was terrorist incident, Met Police say Europe 08:47
Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan begin visit to Sugovushan Society 08:18
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure Transport 08:00
1,900 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:31
Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan 6 probe should be prosecuted US 07:03
ISIS claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar Other News 06:26
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter U.S. starting on Nov. 8 US 05:44
China's Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship docks with space station module Other News 05:01
UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for third day in a row Europe 04:28
Biden says Clinton will be released ‘shortly’ from California hospital US 03:52
Amazon-owned Twitch says source code exposed in last week's data breach Other News 03:18
Israel's annual inflation up 2.5 pct, highest in nearly decade Israel 02:29
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.41 mln: Africa CDC Other News 01:54
US shares specific data on cybercrime with Russia, awaits its actions, White House says US 01:15
Saudi Arabia appoints Al-Rabiah as new Hajj minister Arab World 00:39
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 16, 2020 Politics 00:01
Czech PM Babis pledges smooth power handover to opposition Europe 15 October 23:40
UK MP dies after being stabbed at constituency meeting Europe 15 October 23:14
China’s Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft successfully reach orbit Other News 15 October 22:45
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off Spanish coast Europe 15 October 22:21
FIA approves schedule for Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2022 Society 15 October 21:57
COVID-19 kills 197 more Iranians over past 24 hours Society 15 October 21:31
Georgian FM meets Slovenian counterpart Georgia 15 October 21:24
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD Politics 15 October 21:02
Azerbaijani FM discusses mine threat in liberated territories with French CNEMA delegates (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 20:59
Azerbaijan lifts flight restrictions for number of countries Politics 15 October 20:53
Azerbaijani President signs law "On Independence Day" Politics 15 October 20:10
EBRD to allocate loan to Turkmen beverage company Turkmenistan 15 October 19:54
Azerbaijan records decline in fixed capital revenues for 9M2021 Economy 15 October 19:53
Turkmenistan, WB talk new areas of co-op Turkmenistan 15 October 19:06
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy clarifier Tenders 15 October 19:05
Gasoline prices in Georgia increase Georgia 15 October 19:04
Money transfers to Azerbaijan via Golden Crown service grow for 9M2021 Economy 15 October 19:03
Iran looking to develop renewable energy - SATBA Business 15 October 19:02
Azerbaijani MoD discusses mine clearing in liberated territories with French delegation (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 18:38
Iran eyeing increase in trade with Spain Business 15 October 18:26
Export-oriented local Georgian company to get benefits within USAID program Georgia 15 October 17:59
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 Arab World 15 October 17:58
Russia, Venezuela developing secured messenger — Rostec Russia 15 October 17:31
Kazatomprom to look for new ways to bolster nuclear energy for peaceful purposes Oil&Gas 15 October 17:31
Turkmenistan discloses area allotted for sowing winter barley in Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 15 October 17:04
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan Economy 15 October 17:03
First container train on its way to Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 15 October 16:52
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from well at Khojikazgan field Oil&Gas 15 October 16:38
Kazakhstan to exempt Caspian oil exports from customs duties Economy 15 October 16:37
Kazakhstan unveils data on trade with other EAEU states Business 15 October 16:32
Volume of financial assets of non-financial corporations in Georgia increases Georgia 15 October 16:10
LUKOIL Uzbekistan to buy ceramic balls for catalysts via tender Tenders 15 October 15:50
Azerbaijan, as victorious country, is ready to normalize relations. We hope that Armenian leadership will not pass up on this historic opportunity - President Aliyev Politics 15 October 15:37
U.S. administers 405.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 15 October 15:31
All news