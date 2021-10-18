Uzbekistan, Tajikistan resume bus transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Farida Nuri – Trend:

The Tajik company announced the resumption of the Khujand-Tashkent-Khujand bus route. It will be possible to go from Khujand (Tajikistan) to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and back on October 18, Trend reports with reference to kun.uz.

According to the information, the double-decker buses will run daily. When crossing the border, passengers must have a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, and in the case of its absence, the passengers will have to pass an express test for coronavirus.

According to the representative of the Asian Express transport company in Khujand Anvar Giyasov, at first, the buses will run daily - once a day. In the future, the busses are planned to run 2-3 times a day with a large number of passengers.

The cost of a one-way trip amounts to 100 somoni (about $9). The final stop in Tashkent will be the Sabir Rakhimov bus station. The return bus to Khujand will also be carried out from there. Appointment time - 18:00 (GMT+5), in winter - 16:00 (GMT+5).

"After the first test is carried out in a pandemic, it will be possible to understand exactly how long it will take for a bus to travel on Khujand-Tashkent-Khujand route," Giyasov said.