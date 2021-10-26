Chinese Xi congratulates Mirziyoyev on election as Uzbek president

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as Uzbekistan's president, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a congratulatory message sent on Monday, Xi pointed out that the construction of a "New Uzbekistan" has seen encouraging achievements since President Mirziyoyev took office, making important contributions to the stability and development of Central Asia.

Xi expressed his confidence that under Mirziyoyev's leadership, Uzbekistan will make new and greater achievements in various undertakings of national development.

Cooperation in various fields between China and Uzbekistan has been continuously deepened since the two countries established diplomatic relations, he stressed.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Uzbekistan relations and stand ready to work with you to take the opportunity of celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year to jointly write a new chapter in the development of the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership so as to benefit the two countries and their peoples," Xi said.