Pension Fund announces average pension rate in Uzbekistan

As the press service of the Pension Fund reported, in September 2021 in Uzbekistan, the average pension was 924,780 soums, Trend reports Kun.uz.

In the context of regions, the average pension amount is:

- 1,250,992 soums in Tashkent;

- 1,176,323 soums in Navoi region;

- 1,012,617 soums in Tashkent region;

- 941,411 soums in Bukhara region;

- 936,392 soums in Syrdarya region;

- 918,930 soums in the Republic of Karakalpakstan;

- 902,172 soums in Samarkand region;

- 876,728 soums in Kashkadarya region;

- 870,800 soums in Khorezm region;

- 850,685 soums in Surkhandarya region;

- 848,930 soums in Jizzakh region;

- 836,856 soums in Fergana region;

- 802,125 soums in Namangan region;

- 801,640 soums in Andijan region.