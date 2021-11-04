Uzbekneftegaz obtains industrial gas inflow from well at field in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 4 November 2021 16:02 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekneftegaz obtains industrial gas inflow from well at field in Uzbekistan
Armenia tried to appropriate Albanian churches - head of Albanian-Udi community Society 17:10
bp reveals number of completed wells at ACG Oil&Gas 17:05
Nar launches “Long live Azerbaijan” communications dedicated to Victory day! (PHOTO) Society 17:01
Turkmenistan develops method of producing lightweight sulfur concrete Turkmenistan 17:01
Azerbaijan to issue commemorative bills in connection with Victory Day (PHOTOS) Economy 16:46
Uzbekistan to host financial and banking forum of CIS countries Uzbekistan 16:46
EU intends to allocate targeted grants to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:41
Second panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 16:37
GDP growth in Azerbaijan stronger than expected - EBRD Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijan highly appreciates recent positive messages from Iran – FM Politics 16:28
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Israeli foreign minister Politics 16:27
Turkey’s 10M2021 export of leather goods to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 16:22
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko Politics 16:19
Turkmenistan launches production of spare parts for agricultural machinery Business 16:05
Uzbekneftegaz obtains industrial gas inflow from well at field in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:47
Pope appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 15:44
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 15:41
Azerbaijan confirms 2,706 more COVID-19 cases, 1,937 recoveries Society 15:40
Turkey and Azerbaijan thinking about new projects in region - Binali Yildirim Politics 15:39
Turkey reveals exports of ready-made garments to Azerbaijan 10M2021 Turkey 15:39
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 9M2021 Turkey 15:39
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst Politics 15:26
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs Politics 15:24
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Bandar Abbas International Airport increases Transport 15:24
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Value of Turkish electrical goods export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021 Turkey 15:24
Certain reforms need to be conducted at UN - former secretary-general of Arab League Politics 15:23
Cambodian PM congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day Politics 15:21
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 15:20
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman Politics 15:09
Iran, Kenya to expand economic ties Business 14:58
Iran's government to invest in IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:53
Iran sees record number of registered for National Housing Movement Construction 14:48
Russia, Iran denies claims over restrictions that limit gas extraction from Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 14:44
Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize after border delimitation - FM Politics 14:43
Activities in Iran’s Anzali port down Transport 14:38
Uzbek Kapitalbank announces tender for repair works on its branch Tenders 14:31
Georgia, Germany to discuss economic co-op Georgia 14:29
Iran looking for solution to prevent rising unemployment Business 14:09
Iran releases imported home appliances from customs warehouses Business 14:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Tekdam village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 14:05
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Politics 14:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 14:01
Failure to have resolutions complied with, undermines UN's credibility - Azerbaijan's FM Politics 14:00
Iranian private companies to build electricity line for Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:00
It is necessary to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:59
New co-chair of OSCE MG from France appointed Politics 13:54
Iran repairs several power plants Oil&Gas 13:53
bp’s output at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli down y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:44
COVID-19 vaccine distribution must be equal and fair - President of 75th UN General Assembly Politics 13:36
OIC ex-Sec-Gen hopes for former refugees to return to liberated Azerbaijani lands soon Politics 13:36
Electricity generation at Kazakhstan's wind farms to exceed hydropower volume - IHS Markit Kazakhstan 13:35
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev Politics 13:27
Reps of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community visit village in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO) Society 13:24
All countries must unite in fight against COVID-19 - aide to Azerbaijani president Society 13:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Aghjabadi Society 13:13
Iran discloses money needed for laying of highways in Ardabil Province Construction 13:12
Kazakhstan's coal mining company opens tender for purchase of power plant Tenders 13:12
Azerbaijan ready to start peace talks, sign peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:07
First panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Fitch predicts changes in revenue of Uzbek Enter Engineering company Uzbekistan 13:01
“FUTURE IS NOW” (PHOTO) Society 13:00
bp updates on progress in ACE project Oil&Gas 12:59
Substantial export growth to boost Turkmenistan's GDP growth - EBRD Business 12:58
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Charak port soars Transport 12:57
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:56
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at its Chabahar port Transport 12:55
In countries where Azerbaijani gas is supplied, there is no gas price crisis, no one froze from cold - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day Russia 12:39
Number of licenses issued in Iran’s mining sector increases Business 12:39
EBRD shares its forecast on Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 12:38
EBRD confirms recovery of Uzbekistan's economy Uzbekistan 12:37
Global Baku Forum is important step in fight against consequences of COVID-19 – Erdogan Politics 12:32
WHO, UN Geneva Office's chiefs awarded with Nizami Ganjavi International Prize Politics 12:32
Kazakhstan, Belarus eye increasing volume of mutual trade in agriculture Kazakhstan 12:30
Kazakhstan to host Astana talks on Syria in mid-December - Foreign Ministry Kazakhstan 12:20
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev Politics 12:15
bp reduces capex, opex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 12:14
Kazakhstan talks long-term forecast for share of local renewable energy sources Kazakhstan 12:14
Cargo transportation through Iran's Shahid Beheshti International Airport up Transport 12:11
Azerbaijan's transit potential to increase with opening of Zangazur corridor Politics 12:07
IRENEX shares data on sales of Iranol Oil Company at energy exchange Oil&Gas 12:04
Kazakhstan’s PM talks measures to achieve carbon neutrality Kazakhstan 12:00
WHO talks its plans for vaccinating world's population from COVID-19 by end of 2021 Politics 11:58
Turkish president appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 11:44
Uzbek bank opens tender for choosing provider of payment terminals Tenders 11:36
Kazakhstan’s economy forecast to expand, EBRD says Business 11:29
Azerbaijani SMBDA, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry sign MoU (PHOTO) Economy 11:17
UK welcomes Azerbaijan's growing role in international affairs – Boris Johnson Politics 11:12
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange keeps upward trend Finance 11:06
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 4 Georgia 11:04
Number of combined heat and power plants in Kazakhstan to be transferred to gas Oil&Gas 11:03
Situation in fuel and lubricants market stabilizing - Kazakhstan's energy minister Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan implemented UN resolutions that remained on paper for 27 years – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:46
Iranian currency rates for November 4 Finance 10:45
Azerbaijan exported more than 14 bcm of gas via SGC over 10 months of 2021 – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss Europe 10:39
As country chairing Non-Aligned Movement, we provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:37
