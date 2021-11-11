Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 11

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 275 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 11, 213 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 188,892 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 185,027 of them have recovered, and 1,349 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 91 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 56 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 7 people in Karakalpakstan, 17 people in Andijan region, 7 people in Bukhara region, 5 people in Jizzakh region, 3 people in Navoi region, 15 people in Namangan region, 19 people in Samarkand region, 5 people in the Syrdarya region, 1 person in the Surkhandarya region, 27 people in the Fergana region and 16 people in the Khorezm region.