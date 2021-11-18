Spanish companies show interest in economic co-op with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 18

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Spanish ORBIS and RTR Energia companies are interested in economic cooperation for implementing joint projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek Uzeltekhsanoat Association's statement.

In this regard, the Uzbek Uzeltekhsanoat Association held a meeting with the above mentioned companies.

During the meeting the companies were informed about the work carried out in Uzbekistan to develop the electrical industry, the conditions created for foreign investors, benefits and legal guarantees, promising business projects.

The Spanish factory "ORBIS" specializes in the production of timers, motion sensors, level control relays, photo relays, astronomical timers, room thermostats, etc. The company has 70 years of experience in production, and its products are popular in more than 80 countries around the world.