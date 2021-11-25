Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks

Uzbekistan 25 November 2021 16:26 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks
Pressure on gas prices set to go down – Eurogas
Pressure on gas prices set to go down – Eurogas
Current gas prices – matter of supply and demand, says Eurogas president
Current gas prices – matter of supply and demand, says Eurogas president
Putin, Serbian president to exchange statements at Sochi talks — Kremlin spokesman
Putin, Serbian president to exchange statements at Sochi talks — Kremlin spokesman
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Double mini-trampoline finalists announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 17:11
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 17:00
Liabilities of Georgia's commercial banks increase Georgia 16:53
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:43
Azerbaijan carries out large work to restore the liberated territories – MFA Politics 16:43
Proposal made to establish new duration of duty time for military personnel in Azerbaijan Society 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 1,835 recoveries Society 16:36
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for dev’t of humanitarian co-op Politics 16:34
Meeting in Russia’s Sochi between Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders is continuation of surrender act signed last year – experts Politics 16:29
Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks Uzbekistan 16:26
Kazakh freight transport company opens tender for equipment installation Tenders 16:26
Employer’s voluntary liability insurance fees in Azerbaijan increase Economy 15:57
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals of FIG World Age Group Competitions in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling Society 15:52
EU Delegation to Georgia demands Saakashvili’s presence at court proceedings Georgia 15:48
Azerbaijan’s stand at Expo 2020 Dubai arouses great interest – MP (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:45
Finalists in double mini-trampoline announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 15:42
Georgia shares data on oil imports Georgia 15:36
Pressure on gas prices set to go down – Eurogas Oil&Gas 15:31
Finalists in tumbling announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 15:28
Fed to kick off faster tapering plan from January - Goldman Sachs US 15:22
Russia talks restoration of transport ties in South Caucasus Politics 15:19
Current gas prices – matter of supply and demand, says Eurogas president Oil&Gas 15:12
Liberation of lands from occupation to shape new dynamics of Azerbaijan’s internal migration - State Migration Service Society 15:12
IRENEX names amount of Methyl tert-butyl ether sold by Shimibaft Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 15:09
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital Uzbekistan 14:55
Azerbaijan’s Azersu opens tender to buy electrical control panels Tenders 14:53
Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium company to purchase clay soil via tender Tenders 14:53
Putin, Serbian president to exchange statements at Sochi talks — Kremlin spokesman Russia 14:51
Revenue of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas up over 9M2021 Oil&Gas 14:48
UNESCO to celebrate anniversaries of Azerbaijani composer and great philanthropist Society 14:47
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 number of payment cards increases Finance 14:47
Bahar Azadi gold coin price in Iran dips Finance 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 25 Society 14:43
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas decreases total debt Oil&Gas 14:43
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas talks production expenses Oil&Gas 14:42
Baku holding 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 14:38
We hope to show good results at competitions in Baku - Portuguese gymnasts Society 14:38
Georgia bans entrance to catering facilities without COVID-19 passport Georgia 14:33
LUKOIL shares data on natural gas obtained in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:31
Russian FM to discuss situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh within 28th Ministerial Council of OSCE Politics 14:30
Turkmen Zerger enterprise constructing oil storage tanks Oil&Gas 14:20
Saakashvili speaks on campaign for his release from prison Georgia 14:08
Georgia, EU discuss co-op on public administration reform Georgia 13:57
Iran's IRENEX reveals sales, revenues of National Iranian Oil Company Oil&Gas 13:56
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Agdash opens tender to cover roads with asphalt Tenders 13:49
Natural gas exports fall globally Oil&Gas 13:46
Prosecutors General of Azerbaijan and Turkey's Istanbul visit Shusha, Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 13:42
GECF marks decrease in global natural gas output Oil&Gas 13:38
World’s proven natural gas reserves down Oil&Gas 13:28
Azerbaijan’s ASCO holds meeting on navigation safety issues in Caspian Sea (PHOTO) Economy 13:26
Iran eyes to triple its internet speed ICT 13:10
Prada's heir designate vows to keep group in family hands Europe 13:04
Ban on import of Turkish building materials to Armenia to be lifted from 2022 Armenia 12:54
Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry reveals number of illegal crypto mining companies Kazakhstan 12:48
Azerbaijan notes increase in voluntary life insurance fees Economy 12:47
NEQSOL Holding supported renovation of residential buildings and roads in Bina settlement (PHOTO) Economy 12:46
Citigroup to split Institutional Clients Group's ops, tech units US 12:44
Interpol elects UAE official as president Arab World 12:42
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 partners in Americas for 9M2021 unveiled Business 12:24
Global pipeline gas trade expected to rise consistently Oil&Gas 12:23
I extend my sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan for great support in holding all big events in Baku at high level - FIG Executive Member Society 12:12
Gas consumption in European power sector set to increase Oil&Gas 12:11
GECF forecasts positive trend in 2021-22 gas consumption Oil&Gas 12:07
Georgia’s commercial banks raise net loans issuance Georgia 12:02
Kazakhstan reports increase in transportation of goods via pipelines Business 12:00
Precious metals manufacturing on rise in Kazakhstan Business 11:59
Kazakhstan maintains positive dynamics in foreign trade – official Kazakhstan 11:58
First day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:52
Armenian people fell victim to fake news - Azerbaijani expert Politics 11:38
Maersk Drilling considering new options for Maersk Explorer in Caspian Oil&Gas 11:35
Baku hosts opening ceremony of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition (PHOTOS) Society 11:35
OIC Commission adopts report of assessment mission on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 11:33
East Azerbaijan Province is Iran's main exporter of dates – Iranian official Business 11:30
Georgian Parliament shares data on allocations for gov’t departments Georgia 11:28
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:28
Croatian Span to expand its portfolio of IT solutions in Azerbaijan ICT 11:27
Ranking of OPEC+ countries in terms of compliance Oil&Gas 11:14
Kazakhstan’s Kazakhtelecom ceases to own share in IT company Oil&Gas 11:08
Kazakhstan’s non-raw materials exports grow for 9M2021 – minister Kazakhstan 11:07
Kazakhstan sees growth of investments in 10M2021 Kazakhstan 11:07
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 25 Georgia 11:01
Iran sees increase in passenger transportation via Shiraz International Airport Transport 10:57
I express my deepest gratitude to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva for organization of events at high level at National Gymnastics Arena - VP of NOC Society 10:52
Azerbaijan holds a regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands Politics 10:43
Georgia, IMF discuss new co-op prospects Georgia 10:43
Uzbekistan expects economic growth in 2022 Uzbekistan 10:39
OPEC+ unlikely to respond aggressively to SPR release Oil&Gas 10:35
bp uses maximum resources to ensure economic efficiency of projects in Caspian Sea Economy 10:34
Azerbaijan to see decrease in prices of agricultural products Economy 10:32
Baku holds victory rally with participation of veterans of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Society 10:17
Chronicles of Victory: November 25, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:16
Georgian-Kazakh transport corridor to promote trade and development – deputy minister Georgia 10:11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets US 10:07
Iranian currency rates for November 25 Finance 10:06
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 25 Finance 09:52
Oil slips, awaiting OPEC+ response to U.S.-led crude release Oil&Gas 09:51
Meeting in Russia’s Sochi suggests that Armenia finally accepted new reality - experts Politics 09:51
Tatneft PJSC in Turkmenistan to engage expertise services via tender Tenders 09:40
All news