Qatar Airways to launch flights to Uzbekistan from Jan 17, 2022

Qatar Airways will add Tashkent to its global network with twice weekly flights, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The first flight from Doha to Tashkent will take off on 17 January 2022, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class, the company said in a statement.

The new service will enable passengers flying to and from Tashkent to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and the U.S., via Hamad International Airport in Doha.

“We see tremendous growth potentials in Central Asia and this new service to Tashkent will serve to boost trade opportunities and attract tourists wanting to discover this beautiful destination. Passengers from Tashkent will now have access to more than 140 destinations when traveling with the World’s Best Airline via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker.

Tashkent will become Qatar Airways’ newest destination in 2022 and the latest addition to its network in Asia.

“Tashkent is the largest city in Central Asia, offering visitors panoramic views, varied cuisine and plenty of places to see and discover,” the statement adds.