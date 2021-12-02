Uzbekhydroenergo JSC’s program to support decarbonisation in Uzbekistan – Fitch Ratings
Latest
Baku Book Center hosts book presentation of writer Charlie MacKesy, translated into Azerbaijani (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes restoration of Catholic Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert