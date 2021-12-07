Chinese company plans to build a technopark and solar power plant in Uzbekistan
The Chinese company plans to build an innovative technology park on 25 hectares in the Fergana region and a solar photovoltaic plant on 500 hectares with an investment of $350 million, Trend reports citing kun.uz.
The electricity generated at the station will be used to supply foreign enterprises located in the technopark.
The Technopark aims to produce products based on modern innovative technologies, including software and information technology.
