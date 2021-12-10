Uzbek president to visit South Korea next week
On December 16-18, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit South Korea. The meeting of the leaders of the two countries is scheduled for December 17, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
“Presidents Moon Jae-in and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold a summit in Seoul next week as the two countries seek to strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation,” the South Korean agency Yonhap News said in a statement.
Mirziyoyev will begin a 3-day state visit to South Korea on December 16, and the summit will take place on December 17.
It is noted that Moon and Mirziyoyev plan to discuss measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation.
It should be recalled that the President of Uzbekistan visited Kazakhstan recently.
