UNDP to help Uzbekistan engage youth in digital economy

The Ministry of Economic Development and UNDP are launching a joint project to empower youth in the digital economy, Spot reports with reference to the ministerial press service, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The corresponding agreement was signed by the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilkhom Norkulov, UNDP representative Matila Dimovskaya and adviser to the Russian ambassador to Uzbekistan Valentin Gusev.

The Russian government will finance the project jointly with the Ministry of Economic Development and IT Park. The total project budget is $2.1 million.

The main focus of the project is to improve the digital business environment, as well as develop digital skills in young businessmen - from the ability to search and evaluate important information on the Internet to e-commerce and marketing.

In addition, it involves the development of policies in the digital economy with an emphasis on the involvement of young people. The project is also aimed at reducing barriers and creating affordable financing opportunities for youth business projects and startups in the digital sphere.

Empowering young people - in particular girls - in the digital economy through skills, tools and a conducive business climate will be the main goal of the collaboration.

UNDP stands ready to continue supporting Uzbekistan's efforts to promote decent work and livelihood opportunities, Dimovska said.

“The specific objectives of the project are to increase youth access to and participation in the digital world, as well as to expand opportunities for appropriate education and employment,” the UNDP spokeswoman said.

The project was a logical continuation of UNDP’s activities to support digital and green transformation, improve labor market policies and improve the business skills of young people.