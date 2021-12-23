Uzbekistan to provide loans to young entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

Uzbekistan will provide loans in the amount of up to 540 million soums (about $50,000) to young entrepreneurs, Trend reports referring to press services of the Uzbek Ministry of Justice.

According to the press services, the National Bank of Uzbekistan received $100 million which will be used to finance projects of young businessmen in 2022-2024, from the Uzbek State Fund for Reconstruction and Development.

Currently, the Agency of Youth Affairs, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan are forming a list of young people who want to engage in enterprise.

The press services also noted that free practical training courses are being organized on the formation of business skills, and entrepreneurship education among young people.

Young people who successfully complete these courses will be provided with loans for conducting their own business.

