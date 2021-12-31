Uzbekistan’s fruit and vegetable exports exceeded $860 million

In January-November, Uzbekistan exported 1,392.6 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables worth over $863.1 million (the rate of decline compared to the same period in 2020 is 7.8 percent), UzA reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the main countries purchasing Uzbekistan’s fruits and vegetables are Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and China. The largest volume in value terms of exports of fruit and vegetable products fell on Russia (31.5 percent of the total volume of fruit and vegetable products), which exceeds the volume of exports to China by 3.2 times.

As previously reported, in the first 11 months of this year, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached 37 billion 940.5 million USD, which is more by 4954.7 million dollars, or 15 percent, compared to the same period in 2020.