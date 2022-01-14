Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to number of Kazakh cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways will resume flights to a number of cities of Kazakhstan, starting from January 15, 2021 Trend reports referring to the press service of the company.

In particular, return flights from Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Almaty (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan) to Almaty, Nukus (Uzbekistan) to Aktobe (Kazakhstan), Urgench (Uzbekistan) to Aktau (Kazakhstan), Nukus to Aktau will be resumed.

Almaty International Airport will receive international flights from 08:00 to 21:00 (GMT+6) until January 19. As return flight HY-765/766 on the route Tashkent to Almaty, scheduled for January 16, was previously canceled, passengers of this flight will be transported on January 17 by flight HY-763/764.

Previously, Uzbekistan Airways canceled regular flights scheduled for January 5, 2022, on the return flight Urgech (Uzbekistan) to Aktau (Kazakhstan) due to the closure of the international airport of Aktau. Later on, regular flights of Uzbekistan Airways scheduled for January 6, 2022 on Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Nukus (Uzbekistan) to Aktobe (Kazakhstan) return flights have been canceled due to technical reasons.

