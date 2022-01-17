Uzbekistan increases frequency of trains on Tashkent-Bukhara route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.17

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

High-speed train starts running three times daily on the route between Tashkent and Bukhara cities of Uzbekistan starting from January 17, 2021,Trend reports referring to the press service of state Uzbekistan Railways company.

The train will depart for Bukhara from the Tashkent railway station at 8:30 AM (GTM+5) every day. The return train to Bukhara is set at 15:27.

Previously, the train ran on this route only on Saturdays and Sundays. Since the end of December, 2021 it started to run also on Fridays.

High-speed trains to Bukhara were launched back in 2016. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 all passenger trains were suspended. Later, their movement gradually began to be resumed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5