Uzbekistan begins to restore electricity supply following power outages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

Electricity supply has begun to be restored in the regions of Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the supply of electricity to the country's energy system has been resumed through the Charvak, Khodjikent, and Tavaksay hydroelectric power plants in the Tashkent region, the Navoi thermal power plant in the Navoi region, the Takhiatash thermal power plant in Karakalpakstan and the Fergana thermal power plant in the Fergana region.

The process of restoring power supply in the regions continues, the ministry added.

Earlier it was reported that a large-scale power outage in Kazakhstan led to power outages in a number of cities in Uzbekistan.