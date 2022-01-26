Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall
Latest
Azerbaijan says high infectiousness, short incubation period of Omicron strain lead to infection rate growth
Azerbaijan pays special attention to restoration of liberated lands - Permanent Representative to UN
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO
No one should doubt that new legislation on media in Azerbaijan will meet modern developments - Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador
Moscow shares Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach, vision on trilateral working group - ambassador
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador