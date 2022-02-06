Uzbekistan to take part in the XII International Halal Congress

From 7 to 11 February 2022, the 29th International Exhibition of Food, Drinks and Raw Materials for their Production Prodexpo-2022 will be held at the Expocentre Fairgrounds, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The International Center for Standardization and Certification "Halal" at the Spiritual Spiritual Administration of the Russian Federation will take part in the exhibition and will be represented by a collective stand of partners with the "Halal Eurasia at Prodexpo" exposition. Traditionally, ICSC "Halal" will become the main organizer of the International Congress "Halal", which will be held in the Russian capital for the 12th time. This was reported by the press service of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan.

The XII International Halal Congress will be held on 7 February on the topic “Standardization and Certification as an Effective Development of the Halal Industry”. Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation will take part in the congress as speakers; Ministry of Economic Development; Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology; Federal Accreditation Service; embassies of Muslim countries; research institutes; business, specialized organizations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

They will speak at the sessions: “Practical experience of partners of ICSC “Halal”; “Interaction in the development of the Halal industry”; Halal standardization and certification in the CIS countries; Halal standardization and certification in the CIS countries. Director Aidar Gazizov and specialists of the center will speak on behalf of the ICSC "Halal".

According to the press service of the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Russian Federation, at the end of the Congress, it is planned to award the winners of the contest "The Best Halal Product 2022".