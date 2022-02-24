Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Ukraine's Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Due to the closure of the airspace of Ukraine for flights of civil aircraft, Uzbekistan Airways JSC has suspended regular return flights HY-3731/3732 from Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Kyiv (Ukraine), Trend reports via the Uzbek company's statement.

According to the company, the flights scheduled for February 27 and March 2, 2022, are canceled.

Passengers who bought tickets for the flights will be able to receive a refund of the full cost of the ticket at the place of purchase or free re-booking on any free date after the resumption of flights.

Uzbekistan Airways will additionally notify passengers of any changes in the schedule.