Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of cotton fiber produced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
Large industrial enterprises of Uzbekistan produced 656,400 tons of cotton fiber in 2021, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
The volume of cotton fiber production increased by 4.6 percent compared to 2020.
The volume of the raw cotton harvested in Uzbekistan increased by 422,000 tons in 2021 compared to 2020, reaching more than 3.4 million tons.
The yield increased by an average of 6.3 centners per hectare.
The volume of annual exports of cotton increased 3 times in 2021 compared to the previous years and amounted to about $3 billion.
