Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The number of transactions on the Uzbek republican stock exchange "Toshkent" in 2021 amounted to 71,489, which is an increase of 98 percent compared to 2020 (36,062), Trend reports via the exchange.

During the specified period, 14.1 billion securities of 108 issuers became the objects of transactions.

The volume of transactions concluded on the stock exchange last year increased by 2.1 times compared to 2020 (578.1 billion soums, or $53.1 million), reaching 1.2 trillion soums ($115.7 million).

The leaders in terms of the volume of transactions in 2021 were the construction and banking sectors. The smallest volume of transactions was recorded with securities of issuers from the transport industry.

Among the regions of Uzbekistan, the leaders in terms of the volume of transactions were the Tashkent region and Tashkent city. The smallest volume of transactions was concluded in Khorezm and Kashkadarya regions.

