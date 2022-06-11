Uzbekistan plans to start construction of 50 small hydropower plants this year

A videoconference meeting was held under the chairmanship of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on measures for the widespread use of renewable energy sources, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to Sherzod Asadov, spokesman for the President, the meeting identified areas for the construction of micro and small hydropower plants in the regions and developed a total of 200 projects with a total capacity of 56 megawatts (202 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year).

Reportedly, the initial purchase price of electricity generated by HPPs up to 500 kilowatts is set at attractive tariffs for entrepreneurs, the plot of land for the project will be leased to the auction winner on a long-term basis.

At the same time, up to 1 megawatt of solar and wind, up to 5 megawatts of microHPPs will be guaranteed by the state for at least 10 years.

By the end of the year, it was instructed to launch 15 projects in Andijan region, 10 in Namangan, 6 in Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Tashkent regions, 2 in Samarkand, Syrdarya, 1 in Bukhara, Jizzakh and Fergana.

In general, taking into account the hydropower potential of the country, it was instructed to launch private partnership projects.