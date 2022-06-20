Uzbekistan and Japanese Hanwa increasing co-op in chemical industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Representatives of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Japan met with representatives of the Japanese Hanwa Co., Ltd company to discuss the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the chemical industry, Trend reports with reference to UZ DAILY news agency.

During the meeting, representatives of the company noted the existing positive areas of cooperation in the chemical industry between Japan and Uzbekistan, in particular, the successfully implemented project to modernize the Navoiazot plant and the increasing demand from Japanese companies to import products from Uzbekistan.

At the same time, they expressed interest in establishing contacts with Uzkimyosanoat JSC and importing products manufactured at the enterprise.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached to organize a visit of the company's representatives to Uzbekistan for negotiations with the management of Uzkimyosanoat JSC this summer.

The main business of Hanwa Co., Ltd is steel products, non-ferrous metals, industrial equipment, oil, chemicals, steelmaking raw and construction materials.