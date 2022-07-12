Uzbekistan names regions with most loans issued in 5M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Uzbekistan named its region which issued the most loans from January through May 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek Central Bank.

During this period, the largest volume of loans issued was noted in the Tashkent region, amounting to 17.9 trillion soums ($1.6 billion). Samarkand region is second (15.6 trillion soums, or $1.4 billion), Fergana region comes next (14.3 trillion soums, or $1.3 billion).

During the specified period, the smallest volume of loans issued was noted in the Uzbekistan's Republic of Karakalpakstan. This indicator amounted to 7.6 trillion soums ($699.5 million).

From January through May 2022 the total volume of loans issued in Uzbekistan amounted to 345.2 trillion soums ($31.7 billion).

