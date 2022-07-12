...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan names regions with most loans issued in 5M2022

Uzbekistan Materials 12 July 2022 09:39
Uzbekistan names regions with most loans issued in 5M2022

Follow Trend on

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Uzbekistan named its region which issued the most loans from January through May 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek Central Bank.

During this period, the largest volume of loans issued was noted in the Tashkent region, amounting to 17.9 trillion soums ($1.6 billion). Samarkand region is second (15.6 trillion soums, or $1.4 billion), Fergana region comes next (14.3 trillion soums, or $1.3 billion).

During the specified period, the smallest volume of loans issued was noted in the Uzbekistan's Republic of Karakalpakstan. This indicator amounted to 7.6 trillion soums ($699.5 million).

From January through May 2022 the total volume of loans issued in Uzbekistan amounted to 345.2 trillion soums ($31.7 billion).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more